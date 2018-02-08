Ponoka RCMP say Clayton Chad Cutknife was reported missing on Feb. 7 from Ponoka’s Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

Missing: Aboriginal man from Ponoka’s Centennial Centre

Ponoka RCMP say the 28-year-old Aboriginal man went missing Feb. 7

Ponoka RCMP ask the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing from the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

Police say Clayton Chad Cutknife was reported missing on Feb. 7 at the Centennial Centre.

He is described as Aboriginal at a height of 158 cms with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP state they are are concerned for Cutknife’s well-being and ask him to report in to any RCMP Detachment.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or you’re your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

