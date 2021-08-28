Desiree Oldwoman, seen in an “aged composite” image released by the Alberta RCMP missing persons unit, was 21 when she was last seen on Aug. 27, 2011, at her home on the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary. RCMP are renewing efforts to find Oldwoman or determine what happened to her. (RCMP handout)

Missing for a decade: Alberta RCMP renew efforts to find missing woman with autism

Desiree Oldwoman of the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary was 21 when she was last seen in 2011

RCMP are renewing efforts to find a woman a decade after she disappeared.

Desiree Oldwoman of the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary was 21 when she was last seen on Aug. 27, 2011.

There have been several search efforts involving air, land and water near the area where she was last spotted.

Mounties say investigators have received and followed up on tips over the years, but have had no luck in finding Oldwoman or piecing together the circumstances of her disappearance.

Oldwoman, autistic and non-verbal, is believed to have left her home during the night and wandered off.

With the help of the Alberta RCMP missing persons unit, investigators have released an “aged composite” image of what Oldwoman might look like today.

“Ten years is longer than any family should have to endure not knowing the fate of a loved one” said Sgt. Scott Mercer of the Gleichen detachment.

“We are encouraging anyone who may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to be, to contact the RCMP.”

The Canadian Press

