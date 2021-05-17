Missing girl may be in Sylvan Lake: RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in the area

Evansburg RCMP is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who may be in central Alberta.

Jordan Lee Tomlinson, also known as Jordan Lee Stoley, left her residence in Entwistle suddenly at 8 p.m. Sunday and her family hasn’t been able to locate her since.

Police believe she may be in the areas of Sylvan Lake, Entwistle, Evansburg or Edmonton.

Tomlinson is described as five-foot-three and 150 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hoodie, and had a white backpack with black trim.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Evansburg RCMP at 780-727-3654.