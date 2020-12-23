(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)

(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)

Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding

Police say there will be no criminal charges involving a supervised drug consumption site in southern Alberta that was forced to close after the province alleged financial problems.

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding.

The Lethbridge Police Service said Tuesday that prosecutors supported its finding and determined there wasn’t a reasonable likelihood of conviction in the case involving ARCHES.

Alberta’s United Conservative government, citing an audit that revealed financial irregularities, pulled its funding from the centre in July. The facility, one of the busiest in North America, closed its doors at the end of August.

A report by accounting firm Deloitte commissioned by the province said $13,000 had been used for parties, staff retreats and gift cards, and thousands more was spent on travel, including $4,300 for a manager to attend a conference in Portugal.

It also said $1.6 million was unaccounted for at the non-profit organization which oversaw the safe injection site.

“The funds that were unaccounted for were actually found during this investigation and now they are accounted for,” police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh told a news conference.

“Police’s role in this has been to look at whether there were any criminal wrongdoings and provide the findings to the special prosecution unit. In this case, our recommendation was there wasn’t enough to proceed with criminal charges.”

Acting Insp. Pete Christos from the force’s criminal investigations unit said it turned out the money wasn’t missing — it was “misallocated.”

He said auditors for Deloitte didn’t have access to all bank accounts.

“In all fairness, the initial information that was brought forward, these individuals didn’t have access to the means that we did,” Christos said.

“We wrote production orders to financial institutions and through those records were able to account for those missing funds.”

Christos said individuals involved with the organization explained in extensive interviews with police that the cash had been put in another ARCHES account.

The police findings are to be shared with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

Kassandra Kitz, press secretary for the ministry’s associate minister, Jason Luan, said the government doesn’t yet have the police report.

She added that the Deloitte audit found poor organizational management and several instances of non-compliance with a grant agreement, “including high executive salaries, significant abuse of taxpayer dollars, European conferences, and staff entertainment.”

Premier Jason Kenney said the government has no intention of restoring funding to ARCHES.

In addition to serious questions about its operations and staff salaries, some Lethbridge residents have talked about damage the centre has caused to the community, Kenney said.

“We think that management lost public confidence and certainly the confidence of government.”

A quarterly surveillance report from Alberta Health showed a monthly average of 439 clients made more than 60,000 visits to the Lethbridge site in the first three months of this year.

A report commissioned by the Alberta government released last March suggested supervised drug consumption sites have sown chaos in communities, overplayed their life-saving effects and lacked accountability.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals post call-out for candidates for next federal election
Next story
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Red Deer to get 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Camrose and Drumheller other rural sites included in new vaccine rollout

Nicolas Henkel’s family is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help cover some expenses as he battles a second bout of cancer. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Christmas Bureau volunteers work diligently to finish packing up bags and hampers before they all had to be delivered in time for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau)
100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The organization donated more than $6,000 to the Christmas Bureau

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
United Conservatives back down on Alberta parks, declare victory: professor

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)
Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge dismisses application for injunction against Alberta’s COVID-19 rules

The court decision came as Alberta reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

Most Read