Joseph Desjarlais, 20, was last seen June 20 near the Centennial Centre in Ponoka and may be in the Wetaskiwin area. Image: RCMP

MISSING: Police hoping to locate man reported missing

Ponoka RCMP looking to public to help find Joseph Desjarlais

A 20 year old man has not been seen or heard from in a couple of days and police are hoping to locate him.

Ponoka RCMP are looking for assistance from the public in tracking down Joseph Desjarlais, who was last seen the area around the Centennial Centre about 1 p.m. on June 20.

Desjarlais is described as being First Nations, six feet tall and 286 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Desjarlais was wearing a red t-shirt, shorts and brown shoes.

Information provided so far has led police to believe Desjarlais may be in the Wetaskiwin area.

Anyone that has seen Desjarlais or know of his whereabouts is requested to contact the Ponoka RCMP at (403) 783-4472 or the closest police force.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

