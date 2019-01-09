MISSING: Ponoka RCMP searching for 20 year old man

Austin Weinrich reported missing since Jan. 7, might be in Ponoka or Vegreville areas

Austin Weinrich has been missing since Jan. 7 and police are hoping someone knows his whereabouts. Image: RCMP

Police are hoping that someone may know where a missing man has gone.

RCMP in Ponoka issued a plea for some help in locating a 20 year-old man, who was last seen in the area of the Centennial Centre around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Austin Weinrich is listed as five feet, seven inches tall and 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

It isn’t known what clothing he was wearing at the time, but he does have a very distinguishable tattoo of a dollar sign ($) on his neck.

Police believe he could be either still in the Ponoka area or in Vegreville.

Anyone with knowledge of where Weinrich may be or has seen him are encouraged to contact the Ponoka detachment at (403) 783-4472 or any nearby police detachment. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

