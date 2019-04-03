MLA candidate Danielle Klooster wants to forge a new path forward

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Danielle Klooster says she is running for election to bring the values and principals Albertans value back to government.

Klooster, who has run for election twice before, says it is time to take the politics out of government.

A long time Progressive Conservative supporter, Klooster said she felt politically homeless before she joined with the Alberta Party.

“It’s not as much about policy, as they are very similar, it’s more about the principals,” Klooster said.

According to Klooster, she is running on a platform of the principals Albertans wants and expect from their governing officials.

Those guiding principals are honesty, integrity, the need to differentiate between politics and government, and the need to work for the common good.

“I am seeing more divisiveness and more politics in our government…” Klooster said. “The dirty tricks and the scandals are absolutely disgusting.”

Klooster says she plans to fight for Central Alberta if elected. She identified three major issues Central Alberta, specifically those in her riding, are facing that she would like to tackle in legislation if given the chance.

For Klooster the three areas of focus are: the economic downturn, long term care and both health care and education tied for third.

All these areas, Klooster says, are facing major problems that need long term solutions not short term fixes.

When it comes to the economic downturn affecting the entire province, Klooster says diversification is the answer.

“As much as we are pro pipeline and pro energy, and definitely feel we need to find ways to get our main commodity… into a better position, I think it is time to actually really focus meaningfully on economic diversification.”

Klooster says she recognizes the world is changing and will not go back to what they were, which is why she believes it is time to “forge a new path forward.”

“We can’t go back, we have to go forward, and economic diversification and finding new emerging economic trends that people can be trained in and start businesses in and move forward in… that is probably the number one most important thing.”

Klooster says the choices of the government where the economy is concerned are not responsive, because their choices only work in certain sectors, like energy or technology.

“Small business is 96-98 per cent of all business in Alberta. Why are we not fostering more small businesses outside of the large urban centres?” Klooster said.

“People may have a great idea for a business that can have a meaningful impact on the local economy, but they can’t get any support because they don’t fit into a certain box.”

Klooster is one of seven candidate running for election in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding. Election Day is April 16.