Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement on the opening of a Moderna vaccine production and research facility in Montreal, Friday, April 29, 2022. Moderna says construction of its new mRNA vaccine factory in the Montreal area will begin later this year, with production expected to begin by the end of 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Moderna says vaccine facility in Montreal suburb could be operational by end of 2024

Moderna says construction of its new mRNA vaccine factory in the Montreal area will begin later this year, with production expected to begin by the end of 2024.

The vaccine manufacturer is announcing that it has agreed to purchase land in a biotechnology park in Laval, Que., a northern suburb of Montreal, to serve as the site of its biomanufacturing facility.

The Massachusetts-based company says the site is ideal due to its proximity to a renowned research institute, the Institut national de la recherche scientifique.

Moderna announced in April that it would build a factory in the Montreal area that would be able to produce 100 million doses of mRNA vaccines a year.

The facility is expected to produce vaccines not only against COVID-19 but also targeting various respiratory viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The company says the facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, “subject to planning and regulatory approvals.”

“This location offers tremendous synergies to Moderna due to its proximity to a renowned research institute, in addition to fitting the requirements of the project and its importance to all Canadians and Quebecers,” the company said in a news release. “We are pleased to have found the ideal site for the expected construction of our mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility.”

