Alberta has 2,722 new lab-confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday— but the actual number is much higher, says minister

Red Deer has 1,060 confirmed active COVID cases on Tuesday.

In Alberta, 2,722 new cases of the virus were reported, according to confirmed lab testing results, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 51,157.

Since many people with the virus are either not tested or asymptomatic Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said the actual numbers are, in all likelihood, much higher.

Copping sounded hopeful that Alberta was getting over the peak of COVID Omicron infections, but he noted that hospitalizations in this province remain high, straining the health care system.

Since there is always a lag time between confirmed cases and hospitalizations, Copping added it would take a sustained down-swing in infections to have a positive impact on hospitalizations.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, the number of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer remains at 84.

But 13 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday in Alberta – none of them in Central zone. The death toll in this region remains at 429 in total. So far, there have been 3,483 COVID-related deaths in the province.

There are 1,377 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 111 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 3,732 active COVID cases on on Tuesday, with 134 people in hospital and eight in intensive care.

Stettler County had 45 active cases, Clearwater County had 92, Mountain View County had 106, Red Deer County had 243, the City of Lacombe had 134, Lacombe County had 132, Olds had 84 and Sylvan Lake had 98.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 773 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 196 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 27.

The City of Camrose had 134, Kneehill County had 49, Camrose County has 31 and Drumheller had 85.

Monday’s COVID information was reported late by Alberta Health. Here are yesterday’s numbers:

In Alberta there were 8,503 active cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend. This includes 1,801 cases on Sunday, 2,633 on Saturday and 4,069 on Friday.

Provincial fatalities, due to COVID-19, had risen by 41 deaths since last Thursday. Monday’s report showed the provincial death toll at 3,470. Active viral cases in the province were at 55,685.

Four of the deaths over the weekend were in Central zone. That brought the regional death toll to 429 people as of Monday.

There were 1,304 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 108 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 3,929 active COVID cases on Monday, with 119 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

