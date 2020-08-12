Dr. Walter Reynolds was attacked at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic Monday. The physician was taken to hospital where he subsequently died. File photo

More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Accused killer Deng Mabiour appeared in provincial court in Red Deer Wednesday morning, where more charges were laid in connection to the fatal attack of a local doctor.

Mabiour is charged with first degree murder of Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, as well as assault of a police officer and assault with a weapon.

Appearing before a judge, Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor. Due to apparent language barriers, Mabiour will be back in court shortly to ensure he understands the charges.

Police responded to reports of an attack at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic on Monday. Reynolds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP have alleged the attack was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic. Police wouldn’t specify what weapons were used in the attack, but witnesses told Black Press Media that they saw a machete and hammer.

READ ALSO: Doctor who died Monday knew the attacker

“In 27 years of policing I’ve never seen a doctor attacked like that,” RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said in a news conference Tuesday.

More to come.

