More charges laid against Ontario man accused of selling deadly substance

Police are set to provide an update today in the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to individuals at risk of self-harm. Kenneth Law appears in court in Brampton, Ont., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in an artist’s sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Police have laid 12 new charges against an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm.

They say all the new charges against Kenneth Law for counselling and aiding suicide are related to cases in Ontario.

York Regional Police Insp. Simon James says the victims are from across the province and range in age from 16 to 36.

Peel Regional Police had previously charged the Mississauga, Ont., man with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide in May.

Police say they believe over 1,200 packages linked to Law were sent to over 40 countries.

Today’s update comes after British police revealed last week they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canadian-based websites linked to Law.