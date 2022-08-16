More details released of suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run of cyclist near Red Deer

A photo of the vehicle suspected to have been involved in the July 6 fatal hit and run south of Red Deer, taken just prior to the collision. (Photo contributed)

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

Blackfalds RCMP released more details about the vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a cyclist south of Red Deer in July.

Cpl. Gina Slaney, media relations officer with Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District, said investigators trained in identifying vehicles were able to pull details from new photos of the suspect vehicle.

She said initially witnesses were able to provide a very good description of the vehicle, but now there are specific details.

“So we’re really hopeful that now that we’ve narrowed down the exact type of vehicle we’re going to get some good tips and hopefully solve this investigation,” Slaney said.

“This is still a very current and active investigation. Officers are putting hours and hours of work into this.”

The vehicle is described as:

• 1999 to 2003 Mazda Protégé.

• Dark green in colour with heavy black tint.

• Aftermarket fog lights and exhaust.

• Chrome 5 spoke rims.

• No emblems.

• Roof mounted antenna.

A 45-year-old cyclist was declared dead at the scene after she was hit east of Gasoline Alley, just south of the traffic circle at 40th Avenue (RR 273) and McKenzie Road, at about 6:45 p.m. on July 6. Both the vehicle and bike were southbound on 40th Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run, or those responsible, is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Slaney urged anyone who could possibly help to come forward. Crime Stoppers is totally anonymous if people are worried about disclosing their identity.

“That information you have might solve a horrible, tragic death of somebody. Her family would love to have some closure.

“Do the right thing. You don’t know what tip might actually solve this case.”



