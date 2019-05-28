More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

A farm tractor and baler sit in a hay field on a misty morning near Cremona, Alta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Lawmakers are calling on the federal government to better support Canadian farmers who they say are more at risk of mental-health issues like stress, depression and suicidal thoughts than other segments of the population.

In a new report Tuesday, members of an all-party parliamentary committee made 10 recommendations — including ensuring the government considers and addresses any potential impacts from new policies on the well-being of agricultural producers.

The MPs also recommended the public-awareness campaigns to deal with an increasing number of incidents of intimidation, cyberbullying and threats faced by farmers from people who take issue with their occupations and practices.

The report says farmers struggle with many challenges — such as market volatility, debt, long work days, unpredictable weather and loneliness.

Committee chair and New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan says the well-being of farmers is critical because the agriculture sector feeds Canadians and helps drive the entire economy.

Alberta Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen says the incidence of mental-health problems within the farming sector is reaching crisis proportions.

Dreeshen says agriculture producers and their families are increasingly experiencing “high levels of stress, depression and even suicidal thoughts — the causes are many and varied.”

READ MORE: Animal rights group invades B.C. pig farm

He added that farmers sometimes face hardship from government policies, such as the carbon tax and concessions made in recent trade agreements.

The report is based on testimony from farmers, mental-health experts and government officials.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest
Next story
Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake is taking to the Streats

The new Streats Festival on June 1 will feature food trucks and restaurants with fun for the kids

Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre membership growing “tremendously”

The centre has activities planned every day of the week including games, exercise and meals

Multiple fundraisers planned for Sylvan Lake fine art students

Ther ewill be two fundraisers for H.J. Cody’s fine arts program in June

Sylvan Lake youth set to grow through Summer Reading Program

This year’s program will focus on the natural world through books, crafts, activities and gardening

Summer temperatures will bounce between warm and cool for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a battle ground between warm and cool summer conditions

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Leduc RCMP arrest and charged 2 committing a Nisku break and enter

Male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs

RCMP Police Dog Services Section response resulted in the seizure of more cocaine and meth

Lacombe Generals withdraw from ACHW and cease operations

Lack of teams, difficult regulations and ACHW ‘internal animosity’ leads to decision

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

Most Read