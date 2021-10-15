Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

More Red Cross nurses coming to Red Deer hospital

COVID-19 death toll in Red Deer at 70

This week four Canadian Red Cross nurses were deployed to Red Deer, along with one to Lacombe and one to Wetaskiwin, according to Alberta Senator Paula Simons.

The senator tweeted that another three nurses will be deployed to Red Deer by Oct. 18 to relieve local nurses during the fourth COVID-19 wave.

 

As of Thursday, Central zone had 2,645 active cases of COVID-19, with 183 people in hospital, including 14 in the ICU.

There had been 318 deaths in the local zone, including 70 in Red Deer, and Alberta had 2,930 deaths due to implications of COVID-19.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19

Previous story
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
Next story
Alberta technical college ordered to pay former teacher who was fired for pregnancy

Just Posted

Alberta reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer down to 535 active cases of COVID-19

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw apologized to a Central zone family Thursday. (Advocate file photo/ Chris Schwartz/Alberta Government)
Hinshaw apologizes to family of deceased 14-year-old for linking death to COVID-19

(Black Press file image)
Alberta reports 916 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Thursday

Gregory Underwood. Submitted photo
Sylvan Laker wins big with 649