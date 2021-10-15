More Red Cross nurses coming to Red Deer hospital

This week four Canadian Red Cross nurses were deployed to Red Deer, along with one to Lacombe and one to Wetaskiwin, according to Alberta Senator Paula Simons.

The senator tweeted that another three nurses will be deployed to Red Deer by Oct. 18 to relieve local nurses during the fourth COVID-19 wave.

Nine Canadian Red Cross RNs have already been deployed to Alberta: 4 are now working in Red Deer, 3 in Grande Prairie, and one each in Lacombe and Wetaskiwin. #ABCovid @redcrosscanada — Paula Simons (@Paulatics) October 14, 2021

As of Thursday, Central zone had 2,645 active cases of COVID-19, with 183 people in hospital, including 14 in the ICU.

There had been 318 deaths in the local zone, including 70 in Red Deer, and Alberta had 2,930 deaths due to implications of COVID-19.



