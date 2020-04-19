Police say the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, is also dead and the Serious Incident Response Team has been engaged. CP photo

More than 10 killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, is among the dead.

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — RCMP say more than 10 people are dead after a police chase and shootings in rural Nova Scotia.

They say Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, is among the dead.

Police say the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, is also dead and the Serious Incident Response Team has been engaged.

The incident began late Saturday in the small, rural community of Portapique with a report of firearms.

RCMP Chief Superintendant Chris Leather says multiple victims were found inside a residence in the community, and says there are more victims in communities across the province.

By late Sunday morning, Wortman was about 90 kilometres away in Enfield, where the chase ended.

