Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said half of the deaths in Canada from COVID-19 have occurred in long-term care homes, in an April 14, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60

Canadians urged to continue to stay home

OTTAWA — Quebec continues to lead the country in deaths and infections from COVID-19 with many of the victims being elderly.

Canada has seen 25,682 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases including 780 deaths due to the virus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says outbreaks in long-term care homes are the most crucial COVID-19 problem coming out of the last two weeks of the pandemic.

Tam is urging all Canadians to continue to stay home to keep older people, who are most at risk, from dying.

More than 90 per cent of the Canadians who have died are over the age of 60, according to statistics Tam issued last week.

On Monday she said half of the deaths in Canada from COVID-19 had occurred in long-term care homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.

Coronavirus

