An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 11, 2020. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS) In this Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, an impromptu memorial was created for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

More time needed to assess man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

Accused returns to court on Oct. 14

More time is required to complete a psychiatric assessment on the man accused of killing a Red Deer physician, a courtroom heard Monday.

Deng Mabiour, 54, of Red Deer, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds, 45, who was attacked on Aug. 10 while working at Village Mall Walk-In Clinic.

Last week, provincial court Judge Bert Skinner ordered Mabiour to be assessed to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

On Monday morning, Mabiour, who appeared in court through a closed-circuit video link, did not answer Skinner, who repeatedly asked whether he had a lawyer.

Mabiour’s disjointed ramblings were unintelligible, but at one point, he questioned why it was legal aid that was supposed to represent him.

Related:

Updated: Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor makes bizarre court appearance

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Skinner said those assessing Mabiour had similar problems getting the accused to answer questions. The matter was adjourned to Oct. 14 to provide an additional 30 days for the assessment.

Mabiour is also charged with assaulting a police officer who responded to the 911 call, and assaulting, with a machete, another doctor at the clinic.

Doctor MurderRed Deer Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Red Deer school has confirmed COVID-19 case
Next story
Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

Just Posted

More time needed to assess man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

Accused returns to court on Oct. 14

Sylvan Lake gathers to honour the fallen at annual Flags of Remembrance ceremony

The smaller-than-normal ceremony starts the “season of remembrance” in Sylvan Lake

Meat Inspection Regulation changes ‘smoke and mirrors’ says Sylvan Lake shop owner

Rancher and co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market, says the amendments doesn’t change much for producers

Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules for artists

Central zone sits at 45 active cases

Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

City of Wetaskiwin active cases at three.

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

Red Deer school has confirmed COVID-19 case

Email sent to parents, guardians at Escuela Vista Grande on Friday

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Most Read