More time needed to assess man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

More time is required to complete a psychiatric assessment on the man accused of killing a Red Deer physician, a courtroom heard Monday.

Deng Mabiour, 54, of Red Deer, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds, 45, who was attacked on Aug. 10 while working at Village Mall Walk-In Clinic.

Last week, provincial court Judge Bert Skinner ordered Mabiour to be assessed to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

On Monday morning, Mabiour, who appeared in court through a closed-circuit video link, did not answer Skinner, who repeatedly asked whether he had a lawyer.

Mabiour’s disjointed ramblings were unintelligible, but at one point, he questioned why it was legal aid that was supposed to represent him.

Skinner said those assessing Mabiour had similar problems getting the accused to answer questions. The matter was adjourned to Oct. 14 to provide an additional 30 days for the assessment.

Mabiour is also charged with assaulting a police officer who responded to the 911 call, and assaulting, with a machete, another doctor at the clinic.

