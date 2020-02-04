A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 1, 2014. The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them. The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO

Alberta will receive more than it loses, the report says

The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them.

The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax.

The report says the rebates provided by the federal government to most households in Canada will exceed the amount those same households will have paid in carbon tax.

In the case of Alberta, which has been ground-zero for opposition to the federal carbon tax, the report says every household will receive more in annual rebates from Ottawa than it pays.

However, the report adds that finding does not take into account the province’s own regulations for high-intensity emitters.

The PBO report also says Ottawa will end up raising about $100 million in this fiscal year in additional GST because of the added cost on products from carbon pricing, a figure that will triple by 2022-23.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta nixes recommendation to close five rural hospitals, trauma centre

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake athlete earns bronze medal in rock climbing

Camden Lund competed in the Western Canada Youth Boulder Regionals where he finished third

Hockey Central Panthers claw to victory over St. Albert

The Hockey Central Panthers defeated the visiting Royals 11-4 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 1

Sylvan Lake Legion awards poster and literary contest winners

The 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest winners received their awards on Feb. 1

Canadian Cattle Commission working to change views on beef

Doug Sawyer says he wants to change labels on vegetarian products that use the word meat

Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers win gold at home tournament

The Lakers won four straight games to take the top spot in the tournament

VIDEO: WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

Alberta nixes recommendation to close five rural hospitals, trauma centre

Health minister ordered report last summer to find efficiencies while not compromising care

Career Assistance Network offers supports to Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake

Services being offered to unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Alberta can get up to $2B a year in better value for health care: report

The report says Alberta spends 43 per cent of its budget on health

Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Most Read