Most profitable book sale to date for FOSLL

Five-year-old Jan Eric Van’t Veld looks through a book to take home at the Friends of Sylvan Lake Library book sale on Aug. 14. Barb Pettie photo

Friends of Sylvan Lake Library’s recent summer book sale has been the most profitable one to date.

The organization made $4393.80 and there was an increase in the amount of book-loving shoppers at the sale, said FOSLL President Wendy Thurston.

“We don’t actually tally the people who come out to support our sale, but in general we were much busier than our previous few sales.”

The library periodically submits a wish list to FOSLL and then the members vote on approving funding for those requests, said Thurston.

Since the group wasn’t able to meet during the pandemic there is also money in savings from before COVID which gives the group over $7000 to be made available to support the library.

Previous donations have included the purchases of a defibrillator and a large rocking chair, as well as the last donations made to the library prior to the pandemic.

“In the fall of 2020, FOSLL donated $3000 to the library for the purchase of two study carrels, and a selection of non-fiction and audio books.”

Currently, FOSLL is seeking new members who may be interested in assisting at the executive level in the future, said Thurston.

“We are also looking for general volunteers to help with book sales and other fundraising events as they occur.”