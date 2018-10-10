FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

FortisBC is warning its one million customers across the province that they could lose natural gas services following an pipeline rupture in Prince George Tuesday night.

Police say the explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline sparked a massive fire at about 5:30 p.m. in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George, forcing about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes.

The pipeline is part of the Westcoast Transmission System, transporting natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to consumers in B.C. and, through interconnecting pipelines, other Canadian provinces and the United States.

FortisBC and Puget Sound Energy are now asking customers to conserve natural gas and electricity – including lowering thermostats and limiting hot water use.

We're asking our customers to do the same and please reduce the use of their natural gas appliances.

https://t.co/QucWmt6k9S — FortisBC (@FortisBC) October 10, 2018

“We are anticipating decreased energy flow and potential loss of service to some gas customers,” FortisBC said, adding a dip in service could impact 70 per cent of its total customers.

READ MORE: VIDEO – Pipeline explosion causes evacuation near Prince George

On Tuesday night, homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precuation, police said, but have since been given the go-ahead to return home.

No one was injured, according to RCMP. The gas supply has been shut off.

It remains unclear what caused the explosion.

National Energy Board spokesman Tom Neufeld said the fire was along Enbridge’s Westcoast main line, which falls under the board’s jurisdiction.

“NEB inspectors have been deployed to this area. They’re going to monitor and oversee the company’s response to the incident, and they’re going to determine the impact and extent of the fire and release,” Neufeld said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.