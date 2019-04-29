Mother, daughter missing: Calgary police say suspect may have burned evidence

Jasmine Lovett is seen in this undated handout photo. Monday marks day six of the investigation into the disappearance of Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Calgary Police)

Police say a suspect in the disappearance of a missing Calgary woman and her toddler daughter may have tried to get rid of evidence.

Homicide investigators say a suspect may have attempted to destroy evidence “by means of burning” in the Rocky Mountain foothills south and west of Calgary between April 16 and April 20.

Aliyah Sanderson, 22 months old, and her mother, Jasmine Lovett, have not been seen since April 16 and were reported missing a week later after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen signs of a suspicious fire in an unusual area and not in a designated fire pit to contact them.

They say a search in the Bragg Creek and Kananaskis areas west of Calgary remains on hold because of heavy snowfall on the weekend.

Members of the public are being warned not to search on their own because it could result in accidental destruction of evidence under the snow.

Police plan to resume their search once the snow has melted.

They also say a forensic search of the home where Lovett and her daughter lived has been completed.

A man who was taken into custody was released Friday without charges, but police said at the time that he remains a primary suspect. His name has not been released.

