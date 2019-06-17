Motorcyclist involved in crash succumbs to injuries, dies in hospital

The motorcyclist involved in a two-vehicle collision on June 13, a 28-year-old male, passed away in hospital after being airlifted by STARS air ambulance during the evening of June 14 as a result of his injuries.

The Ponoka RCMP responded to a call about the collision at 1:25 p.m. June 13. Red Deer Traffic and Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit also attended to assist.

The driver of the car, who was unharmed, was travelling northbound on Hwy. 815 and turning west onto Township Road 420 when it collided with the motorcycle travelling southbound on Hwy. 815.

A Red Deer RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation and traffic was diverted for approximately two hours. The Ponoka County Regional Fire Department also attended the scene.

Peggi and Rick Martin came upon the scene shortly after it occurred and found the driver of the motorcycle unconscious.

“The accident had just happened before we arrived … we stopped to see if we could offer any assistance but there was really nothing we could do,” said Peggi. “The driver of the motorcycle was unconscious but still breathing. We were told STARS was on the way and were directed to leave the scene.”

The collision remains under investigation.