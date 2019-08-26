Motorcyclist killed in collision with mini van on Hwy. 20

Fatality near Rimbey

Rimbey, Alta. – The RCMP, with Rimbey Fire and EMS responded to a fatal collision Sunday afternoon at 12:41 p.m. on Highway 20 between Township Roads 422 and 424.

One adult male was travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a minivan travelling from the opposite direction.

The male was the lone rider on the motorcycle. The mini van had six occupants, all of who went to area hospitals as a precautionary measure.

The collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination. Traffic was diverted while the analyst and tow company examined and cleared the collision scene. Traffic is flowing now.

The cause of the collision remains under RCMP investigation.

