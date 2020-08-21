Mould closes Sylvan Lake public washroom

The men’s portion of the Lakefront Park washroom structure (old waterslide location), is closed for up to two weeks, says the Town of Sylvan Lake.

There is evidence of mould in the old shower room, identified recently, and the washroom has been boarded off.

Remediation of the area is underway, effective immediately, the town confirms.

Between now and project completion, porta-potties will be positioned in the area for public use.



