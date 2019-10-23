Mounties charge four people after protest at Alberta turkey farm

Three adults and 16-year-old girl charged with break and enter to commit mischief

FILE - Activists sit in at the Jumbo Valley Hutterite turkey farm in the town of Nobleford, about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary on Sept. 2, 2019. (Shaun Hofer/Facebook)

A protest at an Alberta turkey farm last month has resulted in criminal charges against four people.

Dozens of activists from Western Canada converged on the Jumbo Valley Hutterite turkey farm near Fort Macleod, Alta. on Sept. 2 to protest what they called inhumane treatment of the animals.

Several people entered the property and staged a sit-in, but they left peacefully after Mounties were called.

Three adults and a 16-year-old girl are charged with break and enter to commit mischief.

They have been released from custody and are to appear in court in November.

The Alberta government has said legislation is coming this fall to protect farmers from illegal protests.

Premier Jason Kenney announced last month at the Jumbo Valley farm that existing administrative and regulatory laws will be amended to crack down on protesters who go onto private agricultural land without permission.

The Canadian Press

