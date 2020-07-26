Mounties seize $380,000 worth of stolen goods in Sturgeon County

Two men charged following searches of two rural properties

  • Jul. 26, 2020 10:30 a.m.
  • News

MORINVILLE, Alta. — Mounties say they have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after busting a major theft operation.

They say on Wednesday, RCMP officers who executed a search warrant at a rural property in Sturgeon County, just north of Edmonton, seized stolen goods worth an estimated $130,000.

The loot included a stolen Kenworth semi truck and trailer, two shipping containers, some industrial chemicals and a Bobcat Skid Steer.

Investigators say a stolen ATV, snowmobile, riding lawnmower and three trailers were also seized, along with several unsecured firearms.

They say on Friday, another $250,000 worth of stolen property, including three high end vehicles, was seized after a second search warrant was executed at a residence in the Northern Lights Subdivision in Sturgeon County.

Two local men have been charged in the case. One, Curtis Sear, is in custody, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the other, Jonathan Borle.

Most Read