RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

Mounties tackle swamps, beaver dams to rescue stranded boaters in northern Manitoba

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain

RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue.

The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city.

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain and dead-end water.

They were able to find the two Thompson men, who are both in their 50s, with the help of conservation officers and park patrol from Paint Lake Provincial Park.

But not before trekking over a beaver dam, hiking three kilometres through the bush, and borrowing canoes from some locals.

They then paddled a kilometre to get to the boaters and bring them back without any injuries.

“You can’t get more Canadian than this rescue, with beaver dams, canoes, and Mounties,” Insp. Chris Hastie said in a news release Tuesday.

“In all seriousness, though, this rescue highlights the unique demands placed on officers who work in Manitoba’s north. I am very glad we were able to get there and assist the stranded boaters and that everyone got home safely.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingManitobaRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau defends Canada’s early response to COVID-19 but admits room for improvement
Next story
Alberta begins easing remaining COVID-19 restrictions in continuing-care facilities

Just Posted

Chris Sadleir is raising money for the Lung Association with his Walk to Breathe. Twitter photo
Chris Sadleir is walking from Lethbridge to Edmonton to raise awareness for lung disease

(Black Press file photo)
Red Deer down to 17 active cases of COVID-19

Ty Penner is up to bat for the Lethbridge Bulls during the first inning of the game on July 11th. Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News
The Sylvan Lake Gulls come back in their game against the Lethbridge Bulls with a score of 13-3

Kali and Kaydi Dyke raised more than $500 for Paws and Claws Animal Rescue this past Friday by selling lemonade. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Lake sisters’ lemonade stand raises more than $500 for animal rescue foundation