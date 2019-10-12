Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey, the mother of Devan Selvey, is consoled at her son’s visitation service at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek, Ont., Friday, October 11, 2019. Devan Selvey died in hospital on October 7, after he was fatally stabbed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with first-degree murder in his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

A funeral for a 14-year-old who was stabbed to death in front of his mother is underway in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s mother has said bullies targeted her son for weeks leading up to his death.

The teen was stabbed outside of his high school on Monday afternoon.

Many came dressed in pink as a statement against bullying, and a group of mourners arrived in classic muscle cars and motorcycles in a tribute to the teen, who had a passion for old cars.

Devan’s obituary says he also had “a loving heart for animals.”

ALSO READ: Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

Two teens — a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man — have been charged with first-degree murder in Devan’s death.

Neither can be named due to a publication ban shielding the man’s identity and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act that protect the boy’s.

Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan’s death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.

He has also alleged there was “some element of pre-planning and premeditation.”

The Canadian Press

