Red Deer-Lacaombe MP Blaine Calkins. Black Press file photo

MP Blaine Calkins tables rural crime bill

Bill C-458 was tabled Friday, and proposes to amend the Criminal Code to account for rural residents

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins tabled a Private Member’s Bill in the House of Commons to protect rural residents from the increase in crime.

Bill C-458 was tabled in the House of Commons on June 14, and it proposed amending the Criminal Code to add evidence an offence was “directed at a property or person that was vulnerable because of their remoteness from emergency services as an aggravating circumstance for sentencing purposes.”

Calkins says this would mean longer sentences for criminals who target people living in remote or rural areas.

“I’m tabling this bill now; because the Liberal dominated public safety committee didn’t offer any real solutions in their two page report on the study of rural crime. I find this to be an appalling lack of sensitivity, and victims in rural areas deserve better” said Calkins.

A task force was created in 2017 by the Alberta Conservative Members of Parliament representing rural areas.

The Members of Parliament worked with Albertans concerned about rural crime.

Through this collaboration, a 30-page report was created.

A key messages the Members of Parliament heard throughout the consultations was a need to stop the “revolving door” of repeat offenders in our justice system, Calkins said.

“I am very proud to have tabled Bill C-458 on behalf of the thousands of Albertans who have been victimized, sometimes repeatedly, by criminals who purposely target law-abiding citizens living in rural or remote areas.” said Calkins.

Earl Dreeshen, MP for Red Deer-Mountain View, who second the bill in the House of Commons, says criminals are getting smarter in who they pick to prey on.

He said criminals know the property being targeted in remote and away from emergency services, such as the police.

“Bill C-458 will require the courts to consider this intentional act during sentencing,” said Dreeshen.

The first reading of Bill C-458 was given in the House of Commons on June 14.

Previous story
Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake breaks ground on new water reservoir project

Town Council and staff were present at the ground breaking of the new reservoir, June 17

Mural for Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank underway

The 40 foot mural is a paint-by-number design in order to involve the community

VIDEO: Sylvan Lake celebrates 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake’s birthday celebration featured new events and annual favourites, June 14-16

Association of Communities Against Abuse continues to broaden its reach

The Stettler-based organization is set up in 13 other communities throughout East Central Alberta

Plans for public boat launch to Sylvan Lake an eventual project

Lacombe County says they plan to work with surrounding municipalities on the project, eventually

Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Two people arrested after Wetaskiwin vehicle theft

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to theft of motor vehicle

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

UPDATE: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally

The team and several dignitaries, including Justin Trudeau, remained on stage

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Motorcyclist involved in crash succumbs to injuries, dies in hospital

Incident under investigation by Ponoka RCMP

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read