MP Calkins congratulates new party leader

Federal Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer – Lacombe) issued the following statement following the conclusion of the Conservative Party of Canada’s Leadership race.

“This is a great day for all Conservatives across our country,” said Calkins.

“More than 170,000 members of the Conservative Party of Canada cast their ballot and made their voices heard. This leadership race sold more memberships and raised more money than ever before. Make no mistake, Canada’s Conservatives are stronger than ever.

“I was honoured to support Peter MacKay and his campaign for leadership. Peter has a great love for this country, and I know that he will continue to be a strong advocate for Conservatives. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Leslyn Lewis on her campaign. I look forward to working with her as a future Member of Parliament. She is bright, insightful and has some very thoughtful and constructive ideas to help build our country. Leslyn deserves a seat in the House of Commons.

“I would very much like to congratulate Erin (O’Toole) on becoming only the third leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. I know that he will work hard to unite not only Conservatives, but all Canadians. Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are mired in allegations of corruption and are failing Canadians every single day. I know that Erin will bring us all together to defeat them in the next election.”

– Submitted

READ MORE: O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

MP Blaine Calkins