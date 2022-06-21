MPs want more funding for community groups trying to prevent ideological extremism

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is calling on governments to provide more money to front-line community organizations trying to stem the tide of ideologically motivated violent extremism.

In a new report, MPs on the public safety and national security committee also recommend a national summit to discuss how existing mental health and social services can better equip and educate such practitioners.

The suggestions are among 33 recommendations — touching on everything from better online content regulation to a review of terrorist financing law — to address the burgeoning phenomenon.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says ideologically motivated violent extremism is driven by xenophobia and grievances related to gender, opposition to authority or other personal causes, sometimes in combination with one another.

CSIS director David Vigneault said recently that while this vein of extremist activity represents a threat to all Canadians, the sense of fear is particularly acute for individuals and groups traditionally targeted by racism, discrimination and harassment.

The committee recommends the federal government explore models adopted by other jurisdictions, such as Australia and the U.K., to implement a “made-in-Canada solution” to better tackle such extremism and the spread of online hate.

