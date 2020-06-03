Métis Nation of Alberta announces virtual festival

The Métis Nation of Alberta’s hugely popular Alberta Métis Fest will go ahead this year, virtually.

On June 13, Alberta Métis Fest will stream live, connecting viewers from all over Alberta, Canada and the world with Métis culture and supporting Métis performers and artisans who may currently be struggling financially due to COVID-19.

“Our shared culture is something we are proud to celebrate, and the vibrance of our culture, from music, to dance, to singing, is something we will showcase at our second annual Alberta Métis Fest,” said Audrey Poitras, President of the MNA in a press release.

“Even in a global pandemic, it is important to find moments of joy and celebrate the diversity of Canada’s and Alberta’s populations.”

Like last year, the MNA will showcase Métis talent from each of the six MNA regions. The streaming event will broadcast from 11 am to 5 pm MDT, with each region showcasing five performers from their respective areas.

“We have such an incredible pool of talent throughout Alberta, across all ages and backgrounds, and this is our way of acknowledging and supporting these brilliant artists in a difficult time,” said Poitras.

“We hope that people from all walks of life will tune in and celebrate with us.”

Performances will include jigging, fiddling, singing, spoons, guitar and more. All performers will receive payment for their participation to help support them while pandemic restrictions continue to affect their livelihoods.

For more information and viewing details, visit albertametis.com/alberta-metis-fest-2020/.

– Submitted by Métis Nation of Alberta

Indigenous