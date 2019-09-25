Multi-vehicle collision between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Hwy. 11 east is closed and motorists are advised to use an alternative route

Travellers going east are being rerouted on Hwy. 11 due to a multi-vehicles collision.

Red Deer Emergency Services are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 east, around the Alberta Springs Golf Course.

The east bound highway has been closed, and motorists are advised to use Hwy. 11A if travelling from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer.

However, some Facebook users are saying traffic on Hwy. 11A is “bumper to bumper.” Those travelling to Red Deer are advised to take extra time and precaution in their travels.

According to 511 Alberta, traffic is being rerouted to Hwy 20, and the west bound lanes are still open, but motorists may still experience delays.

The highway report from 511 Alberta says the incident occurred before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Blackfalds RCMP, which are responding to the incident, said delays are expected for at least the next hour.

At this time, only minor injuries are being reported.