Multiple homes threatened by growing St. Mary’s River fire in southeastern B.C.

BC Wildfire service firefighter Devyn Gale is seen in an undated handout photo. Gale was killed on duty after being struck by a falling tree as her crew battled an out-of-control wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C. A memorial procession and service will be held Saturday for the 19-year-old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

A memorial procession and service will be held Saturday for 19-year-old Devyn Gale who died last week fighting a wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.

A B.C. government statement says the procession in Revelstoke will include Gale’s BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a colour party, an honour guard and representatives from first-responder agencies.

Gayle died after she was struck by a falling tree last Thursday.

Three Canadian firefighters, including Gayle, have died in recent days battling the hundreds of blazes that are burning across Canada.

A man from Fort Liard, in the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories, died of an injury suffered last weekend while battling a wildfire in the district.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted her condolences on social media Thursday on behalf of Albertans “to the family, friends, and all those who knew them,” following the death of a helicopter pilot fighting wildfires in the Peace River region.

The sombre news about firefighters comes as wildfires continue to blaze in several B.C. regions, with an expanded order and an evacuation alert issued for multiple homes in southeastern B.C., as the St. Mary’s River wildfire continues to rage out of control.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order for 15 properties north of the Aq’am First Nation in the Woods Corner East area near Cranbrook late Wednesday, including some that had been on alert since Tuesday.

The new evacuation alert covers nine properties in the Woods Corner West Area.

The district said gusting late-day winds, increased fire behaviour and its growth prompted the alerts and orders.

The First Nation confirmed several homes had been lost, but details on how many people or homes were affected have not been released.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order Monday for 52 homes, with another 43 properties on evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service says the St. Mary’s River fire was human-caused, is 8.5 square kilometres in size and is considered out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

National NewsNews