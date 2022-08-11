Multiple search warrants executed in Wetaskiwin, drug trafficking charges laid

The Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and members of the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment executed multiple search warrants in Wetaskiwin on July 30 leading to two suspects being charged with drug trafficking.

The search warrants were executed as part of an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine and fentanyl into Wetaskiwin. A vehicle stop was conducted in the city and the driver was arrested, followed by a search warrant on a Wetaskiwin residence and multiple vehicles.

As a result of the search 270 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of fentanyl, over $10,000 case believed to be proceeds of crime, a sawed-off shotgun and two motor vehicles were seized.

As a result of the investigation Marwan Tabet, 57, of Wetaskiwin and Jason Gauthier, 43, of Edmonton are both facing multiple charges.

Tabet has been charged with:

• Trafficking in a controlled substance x3;

• Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Gauthier has been charged with:

• Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of property obtained by crime;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Careless use of a firearm.

Tabet and Gauthier were brought before a Justice and later released to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial court on Aug. 30, 2022.



