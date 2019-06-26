Murder charges laid in incident near Rimbey

A 28-year-old Sylvan Lake man will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court today to face first degree murder charges in the death of his father.

RCMP major crime unit said the incident occurred at approimately 4:11 p.m. Monday in the Rimbey area and police confirmed that Rimbey RCMP responded. The crime occured in Lacombe County where the victim was found with serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

Fraser Logan, media relations manager for the major crime unit said, yesterday, the incident was being investigated and updates would be provided when more information becomes available.

Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow from Rimbey RCMP said he was not in a position to comment on the incident.