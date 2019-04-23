(File photo)

Murder trial prosecutors say U.S woman ‘flew into rage’ after seeing porn on TV bill

Defence attorney says she viewed pornography as a ‘personal affront’

Prosecutors told jurors that an Arkansas woman “flew into a rage” and fatally shot her 65-year-old husband after seeing a satellite television bill that showed a pornography channel had been added.

Testimony continues Tuesday in the capital murder trial for 69-year-old Patricia Hill. She’s accused of killing her husband, Frank Hill, last July at their Pine Bluff home, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) southeast of Little Rock.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial , deputy prosecutor Holden Raines told jurors Monday that Patricia Hill had previously cancelled the pornography channel but that she shot her husband twice after seeing a bill that showed the channel had been added again.

Defence attorney Bill James says doctors will testify to Patricia Hill’s mental state and that she viewed pornography as a “personal affront.”

READ MORE: Toddler fatally shot in Florida; mom says he found gun in friend’s home

READ MORE: Two Florida middle school girls charged with plotting to kill nine

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course

Just Posted

Raffle licence changes ‘disappointing’ for Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake

Jazz at the Lake no longer qualifies for a raffle licence due to unannounced changes

Sylvan Lake football product named to Team Alberta U17

Receiver Cody Peever will be in Hawaii with the U17 team in August for the Pacific Challenge

WATCH: OLR students bring Easter spirit to Bethany Sylvan Lake

The Kindergarten classes serenaded the residents in their homemade bonnets

Sylvan Lake Mayor says Council will continue to advocate for what is important to Lakers

McIntyre congratulated Kenney and Dreeshen, while adding Council will advocate for the Town

OPINION: Jason Kenney won by portraying himself as the Guardian of Alberta

How did Kenney do it? He never considered himself an opposition leader and didn’t pretend to be one.

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit on one-way road in Nisku

Leduc RCMP respond to vehicle versus motorcycle with serious injuries

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died

The man was among a party of three involved in an avalanche Saturday afternoon

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Most Read