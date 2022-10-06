Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation listens as Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks during a press conference in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Friday May 30, 2014. Adam says ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing short of a "crisis" and he wants to see a public inquiry into the allegations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Museum returns artifacts to First Nation in northern Alberta

The Royal Alberta Museum has returned seven artifacts from its collection to the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

Chief Allan Adam says in a statement that returning the artifacts is a great example of what can be achieved if people work together.

A Treaty 8 medal and its leather strap were physically returned, while the other five objects remain at the museum for preservation under the approval of the First Nation.

Alberta Culture Minister Ron Orr says repatriating ownership of stolen artifacts is a crucial part of reconciliation.

The Royal Alberta Museum says it consults with Indigenous communities on a regular basis to ensure objects and stories at the museum are shared, cared for and returned to their rightful owners.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is located in Treaty 8, about 300 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Previous story
Teaching from the heart in Sylvan Lake
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

Candidates, left to right, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, and Brian Jean, attend the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat in July. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
‘I’m back:’ Danielle Smith chosen as United Conservative leader, next Alberta premier

Sylvan Lake sign at the beach 2022
Sylvan Lake weighs city status

The Alberta government recently announced a pilot project to train nurses in rural hospitals to perform sexual assault evidence kit examinations. (File photo)
Government program to assist survivors of sexual assault in rural Alberta

Sylvan Lake teacher Kerry Heisler recently brought her passion for teaching and music to Beacon Hill Elementary School. (Photo submitted)
Teaching from the heart in Sylvan Lake