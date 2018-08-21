Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Adha as over 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims walked to a complex in Mina on Tuesday to throw pebbles at three columns. Muslims believe the devil tried to talk the Prophet Ibrahim out of submitting to God’s will there.

Muslims believe Ibrahim’s faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail. God stayed his hand, sparing his son. In the Christian and Jewish version of the story, Abraham is ordered to kill his other son, Isaac.

The final days of hajj coincide with the Eid al-Adha holiday, or “Feast of Sacrifice,” to commemorate Ibrahim’s test of faith. Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.

The Associated Press

