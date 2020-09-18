File Photo

“My world exploded,” says Bentley-area farmer who’s swather was struck by a motorist

Dennis Duncan was a mile from home when his swather was struck by another travelling at high speeds

A local farmer is reminding people to keep safety in mind during the harvest season after being involved in a serious accident.

Dennis Duncan, owner of Coulee Ridge Farm near Bentley, was hit by another car while in his swather, roughly a mile from his home.

He says another car driving 100 kilometres an hour hit his swather, causing damage to both vehicles.

“My world just exploded,” Duncan said. “I ended up on the floor. When I got my whits about me I saw [the other car] had his break lights on up ahead of me, and then just took off,” Duncan said.

The other vehicle reported hit the corner of Duncan’s swather travelling roughly 100 km per hour, which set off the vehicle’s airbags broke the front window of the vehicle and left the drive bloody.

Duncan says if the swather had been any lower to the ground it would have “taken the driver’s head off.”

During the harvest season, tractors, swathers and other farm equipment are commonly seen on the roads as farmers work to get the crops harvested before the frost sets in.

Farming equipment moving on the roadways are supposed to have lights on and flashing so other motorists know they are there.

Duncan says he followed that protocol to the letter.

“I had my lights on, my four-ways flashing, basically any light I could have on was on. There was no way the guy missed me,” he said.

The RCMP responded to the accident and Duncan gave a statement about the accident,. The RCMP also received a call about an adult male who hit a swather.

Duncan says motorists need to slow down and stop for farm equipment, or someone could get seriously hurt.

He does not recommend trying to find a way around the large pieces of machinery, as it could cause a vehicle to roll in the ditch.

“We normally try to take up the whole road, because if you give them six feet, then they will drive past going 100 kilometres.

“We’ve seen cars try to inch around us and almost role into the ditch,” said Duncan.

Now, Duncan is working through insurance for his damaged swather and is looking for a replacement to be used for the time being.

“I’ve got a harvest that I need to get in, so I’m a deadline,” he said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Case against man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident put off again
Next story
Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Just Posted

UPDATED: Red Deer has nine active COVID-19 cases

Number of cases increased by 107 Friday

“My world exploded,” says Bentley-area farmer who’s swather was struck by a motorist

Dennis Duncan was a mile from home when his swather was struck by another travelling at high speeds

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

New owners of Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire looking to be big part of the community

Randy and Alison Patton are the new owners of Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire

Alberta shifting to ‘targeted approach’ to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Alberta’s central zone down to 29 active cases

Notley to stay on as Alberta NDP leader for 2023 provincial election

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Politicians have yet to act on the proposal

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla near Ponoka

Incident took place in July

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Intoxicated male arrested by Ponoka RCMP passes away after fall

Incident remains under investigation by ASIRT

Most Read