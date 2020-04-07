3M says it will maintain its exports to Canada and Latin America after reaching a deal with the White House, in an April 7, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

N-95 respirators and emergency relief on the way for Canada

Deal made with the White House

OTTAWA — Coveted N95 respirators will continue to come to Canada from a Minnesota-based company while the country keeps rolling out a financial assistance program Tuesday.

3M says it will maintain its exports to Canada and Latin America after reaching a deal with the White House, ending a days-long saga.

Face masks have been a major storyline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3M has been at the centre of a clash with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration over the company’s reluctance to abide by orders to prioritize American demand for the masks.

Some of the N95 masks will be coming from the company’s manufacturing facilities in China, which is how 3M says it will meet at least some of the ever-increasing American demand while still filling orders in other countries.

Meanwhile, people with birthdays in April, May and June can apply today for the $500-a-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The program is for people who have lost their income because of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

