Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they’ll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they’ll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order

Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they’ll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.

The city and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, which includes the nearby communities of Ndilo and Dettah, issued a joint statement on Friday announcing people will be able to return starting at noon that day.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon to provide information about the return.

Some of the details expected to be shared by government officials include the level of services expected to be initially available, how to plan to travel home safely, and support that will remain in Alberta for Northwest Territories residents who can’t return immediately because of health concerns.

Shane Thompson, the territory’s minister of municipal and community affairs, says people are asked to stay where they are until the evacuation order is lifted on Wednesday.

Thompson says people from Hay River, Fort Smith, Kakisa, K’atl’odeeche First Nation and Enterprise who remain displaced due to wildfires should not travel to Yellowknife because services will be limited and there will be no support available to evacuees from other communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

National NewsNews

Previous story
Police watchdog to investigate after officer shoots man near Edmonton apartment fire
Next story
Quebec apple farmers want government help to deal with changing tastes and climate

Just Posted

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers

A group shot of the new teachers who attended the New Teacher Orientation for the Chinook’s Edge School Division. (photo courtesy of the Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Fourteen new teachers were welcomed to Sylvan Lake during new teacher orientation

Tamarack Ventures is currently doing a naming contest for the building which used to be the Fields store with a $100 gift card prize to be given to the winner. (photo provided by Terrell Fentiman)
A business investing in the community of Eckville is looking for a store name

Sylvan Lake Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner made an immediate impact on the Sylvan Lake Gulls last summer, especially in the batter’s box. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Former Sylvan Lake Gull Jonah Weisner signs professional deal