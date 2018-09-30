Nate Horner wins UCP nomination for Drumheller-Stettler riding

Nate Horner won the United Conservative Leader (UCP) nomination for Drumheller – Stettler, beating current MLA Rick Strankman.

UCP leader Jason Kenney congratulated Horner on his hard-fought win.

“Nate has a diverse background, with experience in agriculture, oil and gas, and as a small business owner,” said Kenney in a prepared statement. “This, combined with a deep desire to create a better Alberta for his two small children, makes Nate an ideal United Conservative candidate and I’m pleased to welcome him to the team.

“I would also like to thank Rick Strankman for his immense contributions to the conservative movement, from going to jail to protest the unjustness of the Canadian Wheat Board to getting elected to the Alberta Legislature in 2012. I am looking forward to working with Rick in the Legislature in the coming months and whatever else the future holds. I know I join all Albertans in thanking Rick for his service to our province.”

Horner is a 37-year-old cattle producer and farmer in Polloockville, south of Hanna. He and his wife Jennifer have two young children. Horner received an agribusiness diploma from Olds College and an agriculture degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Earlier this week candidate Todd Pawsey was disqualified as a candidate in the Drumheller-Stettler riding.