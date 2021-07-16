New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in June: CMHC

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5% to 282,070 units in June compared to 286,296 in May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts slowed in June.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5 per cent to 282,070 units in June compared with 286,296 in May.

The annual pace of urban starts fell 1.8 per cent in June to 251,190 as the pace of starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects rose 0.6 per cent to 191,085.

Starts of single-detached urban homes fell 8.5 per cent to 60,105.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 293,567 in June, up from 284,837 in May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

home salesReal Estate

Previous story
Canada pivoting vaccine plan as supplies begin to outstrip demand: Brodie
Next story
Possible drowning at Wizard Lake; efforts to recover adult male continue

Just Posted

Red Deer County has four active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has one and Clearwater County sits at two. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer has 18 active COVID-19 cases

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
The Sylvan Lake Town Council Meeting Brings Forward Some Topics Of Discussion

(Advocate file photo).
Red Deer’s COVID cases up two to 17 active on Wednesday

file photo
Residential School Memorial items have gone missing in Sylvan Lake