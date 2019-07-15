NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, July 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Virginia Mayo

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

The secretary-general of NATO has arrived in Canada for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jens Stoltenberg will tour Canadian Forces Base Petawawa with Trudeau and discuss Canada’s NATO deployments in Latvia and Iraq with him.

Trudeau will also address Canadian troops at this base, about 160 kilometres west of Ottawa.

NATO is part of the rules-based international order the Liberal government frequently promotes, and one of the many multilateral organizations that U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized.

Trump has called the organization an outdated body, saying it was formed to defend the West in the Cold War but is neglected and underfunded by its own members, leaving the U.S. to assume the burden of supporting it.

Canada’s mission in Latvia is one of several in NATO countries that have borders with Russia, part of a show of force to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from threatening other countries in Europe’s east.

The increased NATO presence is a result of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, and its fomenting of Kremlin-backed Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern regions. Ukraine is not a NATO member.

Canada also leads the NATO training mission for Iraqi forces in that country. There are heightened tensions in that region because of the escalating dispute between the U.S. and neighbouring Iran.

After the visit to CFB Petawawa, Stoltenberg will travel to Toronto for a speech and question-and-answer session at the University of Toronto.

The visit starts a week of transatlantic diplomacy for Trudeau, who will welcome European Union leaders to a summit in Montreal on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

ALSO READ: Go back to your ‘broken and crime infested’ homes, Trump tells congresswomen of colour

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years
Next story
Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

Just Posted

New support line available for Alberta farmers

AgSafe Alberta hotline there to help navigate new farm rules and regulations

Sylvan Laker putt to Alberta Junior Championship title

Carter Graf, 18, topped the scoreboard with one under par at Highwood Golf and Country Club

Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club is a fundraiser for the Chamber

Maxime Bernier and PPC says pipelines will be imposed if elected

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was in Red Deer Thursday

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Most Read