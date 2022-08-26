Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Elder Eva Kakolak take part in a Qulliq Lighting Ceremony in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut on Thursday August 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

NATO secretary-general, prime minister visit northern Alberta military base

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., today as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.

Yesterday they attended Operation Nanook, the country’s largest Arctic military training operation, and toured a radar station in Nunavut.

Experts have noted this is part of Canada’s renewed focus on Arctic security in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent expansion of NATO.

With Finland and Sweden becoming members, Russia will be the sole Arctic nation outside of the alliance.

Stoltenberg and Trudeau will hold a bilateral meeting after visiting the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake.

The NATO chief is likely to raise the issue of defence spending, given that Canada is among the countries that have consistently failed to reach the alliance’s target of spending two per cent of GDP on the military.

Previous story
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Next story
Canada’s real estate market is cooling. Here’s what to expect this fall

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service has had to shorten its hours three times this week because of doctor shortages. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake urgent care temporarily closed again

Be more safety conscious this school year. (File photo)
Slow down: back to school means sharing the road

From left to right: Jennifer Goodall (100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area), Otis the Owl and Carol Kelly (executive director of Medicine River Wildlife Centre).
Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care chapter makes two donations

(Photo from RCMP)
RCMP release images of suspects in June shooting in Sylvan Lake