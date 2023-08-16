Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb.14, 2023 in Ottawa. Federal leaders for the New Democrats and Green Party have both received the security clearance they need in order to be briefed on specific allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canadian elections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP and Green leaders cleared to review secret evidence on foreign meddling attempts

Federal leaders for the New Democrats and Green Party have both received the security clearance they need in order to be briefed on specific allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canadian elections.

Former special rapporteur David Johnston released an initial report on alleged meddling in May, along with a confidential annex of evidence that he said opposition party leaders who obtained relevant clearance could review.

The report found the federal Liberals did not knowingly or negligently fail to act on foreign interference attempts, but serious reforms to the government’s handling of intelligence were needed.

Green Leader Elizabeth May said in a press release that she was reviewing the documents in Ottawa and would provide an update to media on Friday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s office said he has also received clearance and arrangements are currently being made for him to view the documents.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet had both rejected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s offer to see the documents, arguing it was an attempt to trap them into agreeing not to speak about allegations in public.

