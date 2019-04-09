NDP candidate Robyn O’Brien wants to upgrade health care in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Robyn O’Brien says she threw her hat in the political ring to fight for better health care and education in not just Central Alberta, but all of Alberta.

The NDP candidate says she has been a long time NDP supporter and voter, so when she decided to run for office it was natural to go with the NDP.

“For me it was about health care, that is number one,” O’Brien said as to why now was the time to run.

Health care is one of O’Brien’s top priorities and said the move to run for MLA was out of fear of losing a publicly funded health care system.

She said she is a huge supporter of AACS and calls the opening of the facility in Sylvan Lake a huge win for the area, but says she would like to see more done.

“We need to see more centre like this. I would like to see more towns in my riding have centres like this so people have access to that health care,” O’Brien said.

While the two sectors, health care and education, are near and dear to her heart, O’Brien says she has discovered how important job creation and the economy is to the constituents in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding.

“Through door knocking I’ve been able to talk to a lot of people, a lot of dads, who are at home because they can’t work,” said O’Brien. “I’ve been taking a deep dive into this area to better understand who I can help as MLA.”

She said if elected she would like to see every town in her riding have at least one $25-a-day daycare.

The daycare program will open new avenues of job creation for the riding, she says.

O’Brien would also like to hold more information sessions and grant writing programs to help those who want, retrain into new sectors of industry.

“There are thousands of dollars just sitting there available to people who are looking to retrain their skills,” O’Brien said adding, “by retraining interested individuals we will be able to get families back to work.”

O’Brien says she supports the NDP’s carbon tax and does not like what could come from getting rid of it.

“If we get rid of the carbon tax that opens us up to the will of the federal government. Getting rid of the levy would leave us vulnerable.”

According to O’Brien, the carbon tax has created jobs, opened up the tech sector and been used to build and upgrade schools and hospitals.

“I believe I can represent the voices of our people and be their voice in legislature.”