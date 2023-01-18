NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. The federal New Democrats are kicking off their three-day caucus retreat today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it feels like Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is waging war against workers.

Singh addressed his New Democrat caucus today in a speech that heavily focused on the struggles faced by the working class.

He accused the prime minister of not doing enough to combat inflation and rising grocery prices.

Singh also accused Trudeau of allowing some of the country’s premiers to dismantle medicare by introducing publicly funded but privately delivered health-care services.

He called on the federal government to ban privatization as part of the ongoing health-care funding negotiations with the provinces.

Singh says the NDP caucus is going to fight for workers and their families when the House of Commons resumes later this month.

“We’re going to push every day for action to bring down inflation, to protect the environment and fix and expand universal public Canadian health care,” Singh said Wednesday in Ottawa.

“We’re going to fight for every bit of help, and hope we can win for people.”

