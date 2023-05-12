Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley gestures as she speaks at an economic forum in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

NDP leader waiting to see ‘fine print’ before endorsing Calgary Flames arena deal

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says there is too much hidden fine print for her to endorse a $1.2-billion deal to replace the aging Saddledome with a new arena for the Calgary Flames.

Notley says she can’t commit to honouring the deal until she knows what the final project and costs look like.

And she says that won’t be known until well after the May 29 provincial election.

The deal announced last month would see the province spend $330 million dollars on the project for public transit, road improvements, site utilities, reclamation and other infrastructure.

Notley, appearing today on Global Calgary, says the deal represents an exciting opportunity for Calgary and those living in the area.

But she says the public needs to remember that over 18 months the cost doubled from an earlier deal, and the expected public contribution tripled.

“We still haven’t seen the fine print,” Notley said Friday.

“All I’m doing on that issue is taking a very cautious and conservative approach that I think most Calgarians and Albertans would expect us to do to find out who’s on the hook for what kinds of elements in this plan and then make our decision.”

On Thursday, the NDP promised to spend $1.2 billion to build more hospitals, schools and light-rail transit lines in Calgary.

Both the NDP and United Conservative Party have been focused on Alberta’s largest city during the election campaign.

